Computer-Aided Design and Applications (ISSN 1686-4360) is an independent, international peer-reviewed technical journal dedicated to the applications of computer-aided design and manufacturing.



The journal publishes papers in both traditional areas as well as in some new and emerging fields. Examples of traditional topics are solid and heterogeneous modeling, data bases, data exchange, standards, virtual reality, collaborative, conceptual and feature based design, numerical control, design computing, artificial intelligence, finite element methods, and reverse engineering. On the emerging side the journal is seeking contributions in fields like bio-engineering, CAD in garment, shoe and jewelry design, PLM, CAD in fashion, CAD in the arts and creative media, knowledge-based engineering. Web CAD, CAD education, CAD hardware and human factors.



The journal welcomes technical papers on new technologies and their implications; application papers on applications of existing techniques; survey papers on the state-of-the art in a particular sub-domain; review papers on current events/developments; and product demonstrations to keep the readers up to date on important new products.



Computer-Aided Design and Applications is aimed at researchers, academics, developers, technical and business managers, as well as members of relevant government sectors working in or responsible for the general area of CAD/CAM. Disciplines represented include various forms of engineering; industrial design and general manufacturing; many disciplines of science, e.g. mathematics, computer science and psychology; arts and creative design; bio-medical areas; CAD/CAM enterprises dealing with large scale product management, multi-national consulting and system building.



Computer-Aided Design and Applications provides electronic access to all papers in full color. If you are a current subscriber, please go to the electronic access page to be redirected to Taylor & Frances, the co-publisher of the journal. If you are not a subscriber yet, you may proceed to the subscription page to purchase an annual subscription.

